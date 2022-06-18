Delhi Police arrest retd BSF man for ‘instigating’ youth at protest against Agnipath scheme

A 50-year-old retired BSF personnel has been arrested for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech and instigating youth who were protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme in Dwarka’s Baba Haridas Nagar. Police said he has been providing training to youngsters in his village to get into the paramilitary force.

“On Friday around 10.45 am, 50-60 youngsters came from Khaira Mor towards Dhansa bus stand near the MCD office gate. They were shouting slogans demanding the withdrawal of the newly announced Agnipath scheme. The protesters were moved to one side of the road so that traffic movement is not disrupted and asked to disperse peacefully. Later, one Surender Sharma alias Fauji, a resident of Asalatpur Khawad village near Daulatpur, joined the protest and started to instigate the protesters by (giving) an inflammatory speech. He got into a scuffle with police personnel. A total of 18 protesters were detained at the spot and booked under preventive action,” said DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

“An FIR under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) was registered on Friday against Sharma and he has been arrested,” the DCP added.

On Friday, nine people protested against the scheme at Northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas and tried to block traffic. “Around 11.25 am, some youngsters came to Wazirabad road near Khajuri Khas flyover towards Bhajanpura. The windscreen of a minibus was damaged as one of them pelted stones. As precautionary arrangements were already in place across the district, a police team immediately reached the spot and the youngsters were dispersed. An FIR of rioting has been registered and a probe is on,” said DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain.