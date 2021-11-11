Delhi Police arrest 3 associates of local gangster Rajesh Bawania

The Delhi Police have arrested three associates of local gangster Rajesh Bawania after a brief exchange of fire in Outer Delhi.

The accused were on a bike when the cops spotted them. However, they tried to escape and one of them even shot at the cops.

Police said they had received information, late on Wednesday, that members of Bawnia’s gang will be going to the Bawana area. They’re involved in several cases of murder, robbery, extortion and theft among other crimes.

Two teams from the Outernorth district were sent to arrest them. Brijendra Yadav, DCP (Outernorth), said, “We found them on a bike and tried to stop them. However, they tried to flee from the spot and even shot at us. In retaliation, we fired at them and one of them was injured.”

The accused have been identified as Manbir (24), Naresh (42) and Madan (26).

Rajesh Bawania was arrested in 2014 by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. “He used to call his targets and tell them his full name and give out other details. He would do this on every call so that victims would remember him. He worked with other gangsters like Gogi and extorted money from businessmen in Delhi,” an officer said.