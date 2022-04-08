Police arrest arms dealer who supplied gun to Northeast Delhi ‘rioter’ Shahrukh Khan

The Delhi Police Thursday arrested a firearms dealer, who had supplied the pistol to Shahrukh Khan, the man who was arrested for pointing a gun at the cops during the Northeast Delhi riots.

“Babu Wasim had been absconding for more than two years and was declared a proclaimed offender by the Trial Court. Wasim has admitted to have supplied the said pistol seen in video to Shahrukh Khan prior to the riots in Delhi,” Jasmeet Singh, DCP Special Cell, said.

The police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges from him.

Wasim (34), a resident of Meerut, was arrested from near a park adjoining Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Tahirpur, Delhi.

The video of Shahrukh Khan Pathan brandishing a pistol towards a policeman during the riots had gone viral. Babu Wasim had been absconding since to evade arrest, the police said. The Special Cell received information that Babu Wasim frequently visited the Trans-Yamuna area in Delhi-NCR and other adjoining areas of western Uttar Pradesh. The team then collected information for about four months to identify the hideouts.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Special Cell police station in connection with the case. The accused told the police that he had supplied firearms and ammunition to various gangsters and criminals in western UP and Delhi-NCR in the last 10 years, including members of Irfan, aka, Chhainu Pehlwan’s gang. The police said that according to their estimates, Wasim had supplied arms to more than 250 criminals.

Babu Wasim also has 7 pending criminal cases, including contract killings, shootouts resulting in murder, attempt to murder, assault on police, and arms smuggling against him in Delhi and UP.

In a Geeta Colony case five years ago, Wasim and his associates had allegedly killed one Veenu Pandit at the behest of the deceased’s business partners.

Currently, his role in supplying firearms to people involved in the Northeast Delhi riots is being probed, the police said.