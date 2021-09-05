Delhi Police arrest actor Leena Maria Paul for allegedly supporting her partner in duping people

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested actor Leena Maria Paul, who is the girlfriend of Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar, for allegedly supporting her partner in duping people.

Sukesh was arrested for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, the former Fortis Healthcare promoter, of Rs 200 crore.

Police said Sukesh was produced before a Delhi court on Saturday and sent to police custody for 16 days. “We have also arrested Leena under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and now further investigations are on,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier, Aditi Singh had lodged an FIR, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as the “law secretary” who promised to help with her husband’s cases. “I was assured that the central government would be interested to work with my husband after making him an ‘industry advisor’ on Covid-related committees; he asked me to contribute to the ‘party fund’ and assured to set up a meeting either with the former law minister or home minister,” Aditi Singh alleged in her FIR.

Additional CP Singh had earlier said, “Aditi Singh had lodged an FIR with the Special Cell and the case was transferred to the EOW. We found that Sukesh was running an extortion racket using cell phones from inside the jail. We had arrested Sukesh from Rohini jail. Among the others we have arrested are his two associates Pradeep Ramdanee and Deepak Ramnani, two jail officials, deputy superintendent Subhash Batra and assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena, Komal Poddar, who is a manager at RBL in Connaught Place, and his two associates Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula.”

Aditi has claimed in her FIR that she, on behalf of her husband, had tried to reach out to various government officers with the request to let her husband serve the country at the time of an unprecedented healthcare crisis. “I got a call on June 15 last year from a landline number (011-233***). At the other end was a man who introduced himself as a law secretary. He told me he was calling me following instructions from the office of highest authority and he had been asked to help and support us… Shivinder was engaged in healthcare; the government would be interested in working with him as an industry advisor on Covid-related committees as expressed in my letters sent to the office of the highest authority,” she stated.

The complainant alleged the man again called from a landline, and the Truecaller app had shown that the number belonged to a senior official of the Prime Minister’s Office. The man had reportedly asked her to visit the party office or North Block to meet the former law minister or the home minister.

“He assured me they also want my husband released at the earliest so he could assist with the healthcare situation… After several calls and assurances, a man, who posed as law secretary of India, asked me to contribute to the ‘party fund’ as was the system with all the people they worked with the first time. He also gave the number of another man, who took names of several corporates, who he claimed were under their protection,” she alleged in her FIR.