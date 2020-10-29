Delhi police arrest AAP members for flouting Covid norms in protest

Police said they have already arrested 13 protesters who allegedly thrashed the policemen. (Representational)

The Delhi police have registered a case against four AAP members for allegedly violating Covid regulations while holding a protest outside Civic Centre on Wednesday.

The four members – Kuldeep Monu, Rakhi Bidlan, Akhilesh Tripathi and Rohit Balyan – were protesting against the privatisation of sanitation work in Delhi. Since protests and social gatherings are not allowed during the pandemic, the protesters were stopped but they allegedly thrashed the policemen.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (central), gave a statement saying: “We have registered a case against the four MLAs. They protested outside the Civic Centre without police permission and violated Covid regulations which were set by CM Arvind Kejriwal. The MLAs gathered outside the centre with over 2000 sanitation workers and blocked the road. When we tried to stop them, they attacked us. Nine policemen were injured in this act, including ACP Kamla Market.”

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Epidemics Act, disobedience and assault to a public servant and for spreading infection that could be dangerous to life.

