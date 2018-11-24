Delhi: Five Bangladeshi nationals arrested for murder, rape, robbery

Five Bangladeshi nationals of an interstate gang were arrested by the Delhi Police Saturday following a brief encounter in New Friends Colony’s Taimoor Nagar area. Two gang members sustained bullet injuries in their leg and are currently hospitalised, but are stable, The gang was involved in various incidents of crime such as robbery, murder and rape across different parts of the country.

The shootout happened between 12.15 am and 12.30 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to Rajiv Ranjan, additional commissioner of police (Crime), the Bangladeshi gang members were in the area to look for a house where they could commit robbery.

The Crime Branch officials, who were present in the area, on the basis of a tip-off, asked them to surrender but they fired at them, police said. The police personnel fired in retaliation, he said. Police have seized three pistols with some live cartridges and house-breaking instruments, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)