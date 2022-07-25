Delhi Police arrest 3 men for cheating people

Three men were arrested from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad for allegedly cheating people by luring them to buy packaging material in bulk and keeping the advance payment without delivering. The accused were identified as Ahmedabad residents Jitendra Kumar Chauhan (35), Parmar Dilipbhai (47) and Pawar Shyam (44), who was previously involved in an alleged cheating case in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the complainant alleged that he had ordered a sample for adhesive material after seeing an online advertisement of a company, and later paid an advance of Rs 3,89,400 on February 19 as he found the sample adequate in quality. However, he was not supplied with the materials and the mobile numbers of the alleged company were switched off.

Police said the amount had been withdrawn by cheque the same day, and the location of the phones was found to be in Ahmedabad. A case was filed under IPC section 420 (cheating) at the Cyber station in Northeast Delhi.

Police said the company address was found to be fake based on enquiries in the area. Based on a local input, a raid was conducted and Pawar was apprehended. Based on his confession, the other accused were also arrested.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said: “The accused floated the company and had it GST-registered to build faith, and later shifted the office. They advertised bulk packing supplies at cheap rates and lured people with samples. When the customer made a bulk order, they would take an advance payment and vanish, breaking all their SIM cards.”