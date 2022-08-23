Delhi Police arrest 3 DU students for killing man; one absconding

The police arrested three students of Delhi University Monday in Outer District for allegedly murdering a man whose friend was in a relationship with the girlfriend of one of the accused, said officials.

The police identified the arrested men as Mangolpuri residents Prashant, 20, Abhishek, 21, and Deepak, 22, and said all of them are students of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning.

The police at the Raj Park station said they had received a call at 11.20 pm Sunday regarding a murder. When they reached the spot near Mangolpuri’s TU Block Park, they found the victim, Krishan, 21, with multiple stab injuries in the chest.

The victim told his relatives he had been stabbed by Prashant, another accused Sanjeev, and two others as he was being taken to the SGM Hospital. The police said he was declared ‘brought dead’ at the hospital.

Sunil, a passerby who had tried to save Krishan, was also attacked and sustained a minor injury to his finger.

An FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and a team was constituted to investigate based on a tip-off they had received. On the basis of the information, they managed to arrest all the accused, except Sanjeev.

According to Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer), “The cause of the quarrel is that the accused Prashant found out that Krishan’s friend Ravi was also in a relationship with his girlfriend. When he and the accused Abhishek had reached the park to discuss the matter with Ravi, Krishan was there drinking alcohol with his friends.”

Sharma added the discussion turned violent and the deceased allegedly hit one of the accused with a stone. Prashant then called the remaining accused, including Sanjeev who had a knife, he said. Krishan was then chased by the accused, and was fatally stabbed multiple times by Sanjeev, he also said.

The police said Sanjeev, who is in possession of the murder weapon, is still absconding.