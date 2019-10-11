Delhi Police arrest two in CR Park phone snatching case

Delhi Police Friday arrested two persons after a brief exchange of fire in Nizamuddin area, in connection with the snatching incident involving a city-based journalist.

The two accused sustained bullet injuries in the brief encounter and are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The arrests came weeks after Joymala Bagchi, a reporter with ANI, was pulled out of a moving auto-rickshaw in South Delhi’s CR Park area by the accused on a bike, who then snatched her phone.

She suffered injuries on her chin, jaw and arms, and underwent treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Bagchi said she was checking her phone in the auto when two men on a bike drove next to the vehicle and forcibly dragged her out. She said that since there was traffic, the auto was moving slowly.

“The rider grabbed my right arm and the one riding pillion grabbed my left and they pulled me out. I fell between the auto and their bike on the road. They snatched my phone and left… I could have died. I have reported on such cases as a journalist… then it happened to me… I’m shocked.”