Delhi Police special cell apprehends 3, including 2 juveniles, for murder of Dera Sacha Sauda member

The Delhi Police special cell has apprehended three individuals who were allegedly among those who shot dead Dera Sachha Sauda member Pradeep Kataria in Faridkot’s Kotkapura Thursday morning, officers said, identifying one of them as Rohtak resident Jitender, 26, while the other two are juveniles from Rohtak and Bhiwani in Haryana.

Kataria, 38, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was out on bail at the time of his murder. He was opening up his dairy store at 7.15 am when the assailants fired at him. The police said the six assailants fired at him 55 times, also injuring a passerby and one of the security personnel provided to him. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder as “revenge” in the sacrilege matter.

The Delhi Police said a raid was launched at around 3 am Friday morning in Bakshiwala in Punjab’s Patiala district. They said that there had been four assailants from a Haryana module, of which the fourth, known as Hooda, is absconding, while two others are from a Punjab module. They added that the modules were being independently handled by Goldy Brar, who is known for his alleged role in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder as well as his association with gangsters Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’ and the incarcerated Lawrence Bishnoi.

The police said efforts are on to apprehend the rest of the absconding accused.