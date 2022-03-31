Delhi Police apprehend three men after two labourers die at Kondli sewage treatment plant

A day after two labourers died at a sewage treatment plant in East Delhi’s Kondli, the Delhi Police apprehended three people in connection with the case, officials said Thursday.

They said the labourers were working at the plant under the Dal Jal Board (DJB) and died after falling into a pit.

The men were identified as Nitesh, 25, and Yashdev, 35, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were called in the afternoon for repair work.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East) said, “We have registered a case under IPC (Indian Penal Code) section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and section of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers & Their Rehabilitation Act.”

The bodies of the labourers were fished out by personnel of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). DFS chief Atul Garg said they received a call about the accident around 5 pm on Wednesday at the Dallupura fire station.

The team rushed to the spot with two fire tenders. “The pit is 6×6 feet in area. Our team got ropes and other equipment to rescue them. They were sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, where they were declared dead,” said the officer.

A DJB official earlier said they had outsourced the maintenance work at Phase-4 of the plant to an agency.

“The workers were deployed by them. The bodies were taken to the hospital but couldn’t be saved,” said the official.

“The DJB is looking into the situation. By tomorrow morning, the agency will tell us what had happened. As per the mandate, the compensation will have to be provided by the agency to the families of the deceased,” added the official.