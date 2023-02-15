23 FIRs filed for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests: Delhi Police to Delhi HC

In a PIL pertaining to compensation on account of alleged damage caused to public property during the anti-CAA/NRC protests in Delhi, the Delhi High Court observed that since a claim commissioner has been appointed to oversee the subject issue, no further orders are required to be passed.

Disposing of the plea a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on January 31 observed, “In the considered opinion of this Court, once the Claim Commissioner has already been appointed and is dealing with the issue in question for grant of compensation and further considering that FIRs have been registered, no further orders are required to be passed in the present writ petition” after perusing through Delhi Police’s affidavit in the matter.

The affidavit of the Delhi Police, filed in September last year, said Justice Sunil Gaur, a former judge of the Delhi HC, had been appointed the Claim Commissioner to investigate the damages, and to award compensation relating to the riots that took place during the protest. The notification of April 13, 2020, indicating his appointment was placed on the court’s record.

On the issue of registration of FIRs, the High Court noted the Delhi Police had filed details of public property damaged during the protest and 23 FIRs have been registered in the matter.

The plea contended that a particular group of protesters damaged public property during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and, therefore, the respondent authorities may be directed to identify such persons who have caused the said damage to public property. The plea further prayed for an independent machinery to be set up to investigate the damage so that it can be assessed and compensation can be paid.

The Delhi Police filed their counter-affidavit last year, saying they initiated appropriate legal action against those involved in causing damage to public and private properties during the protest in 535 cases annexing a list of the same. The list shows around 23 cases were registered against those accused of damaging public property which includes cameras, public toilets, and police booths, whereas 518 cases were registered against people for damage caused to private property which includes motorcycles, shops, and restaurants among others.

The affidavit states, “During the entire period of protest against CAA/NRC and blockades of roads by the protestors, Delhi Police remained vigilant and cautious and took all necessary measures to ensure that the protest does not escalate and the protestors may not breach the law and order situation in the area under the garb of exercising the constitutional rights available with them.”

Advertisement

According to the affidavit, “The police authorities acted promptly, vigilantly and effectively without any fear and in a professional manner…That from the start of violence in the area to till date, 758 cases have been registered. The investigation of these cases is being carried out in a professional and scientific manner under monitoring of senior officers.”