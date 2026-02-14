One lakh spurious zinc, 42,000 fake antibiotic tablets seized as Delhi Police busts fake pharma unit in Bihar, second in a week

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Nearly a week after an alleged fake pharmaceutical factory in Bihar’s Patna was raided, the Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted another similar unit in Bihar’s Gaya. Over 1 lakh spurious zinc tablets, more than 42,000 fake antibiotic tablets, and 27 kg of paracetamol, suspected to be spurious, were seized during the latest raid, said officers. A man identified as Arun (59) has been arrested in connection with the case.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjeev Yadav said the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) busted a fake pharmaceutical factory manufacturing spurious medicines and psychotropic substances — the second in a week — in the state of Bihar. A team led by Inspector Nitesh Kumar and supervised by ACP Satendra Mohan, along with Sub Inspector Vikasdeep and other staff members, conducted the raid in Gaya.
Officers from the local Drug department were also called to inspect the premises. The factory was found to be operating in clear violation of drug regulations. “During the raid, our team seized 1,19,800 spurious zinc tablets, 42,480 fake Azithromycin tablets, 27 kg of paracetamol, 444 spurious Dilona Aqua ampules, and heavy machinery used for large-scale production,” Yadav said.
Investigators said that the accused allegedly processed illegally smuggled tramadol powder—over 5 kilograms valued at more than Rs 5 crore in the international market—to manufacture tablets that were allegedly diverted through bogus medical fronts and illegal suppliers. These tablets were reportedly sold at inflated prices and sometimes used as substitutes for heroin. Tramadol tablets are also used to treat chronic pain.
Officers said the network was allegedly involved in procuring raw materials, processing opioids, and distributing counterfeit medicines across multiple states through organised channels. The sustained operation involved coordinated interstate raids, technical surveillance, and multiple arrests.
Arun’s arrest, according to the police, is the ninth so far with two fake factories dismantled, adding that the crackdown has dealt a major blow to a structured criminal enterprise endangering public health.
Officers reiterated a zero-tolerance stance, stating that those playing with public health will face strict legal consequences as part of ongoing efforts toward a drug-free Delhi.
