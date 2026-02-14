One lakh spurious zinc, 42,000 fake antibiotic tablets seized as Delhi Police busts fake pharma unit in Bihar, second in a week

Nearly a week after an alleged fake pharmaceutical factory in Bihar’s Patna was raided, the Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted another similar unit in Bihar’s Gaya. Over 1 lakh spurious zinc tablets, more than 42,000 fake antibiotic tablets, and 27 kg of paracetamol, suspected to be spurious, were seized during the latest raid, said officers. A man identified as Arun (59) has been arrested in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjeev Yadav said the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) busted a fake pharmaceutical factory manufacturing spurious medicines and psychotropic substances — the second in a week — in the state of Bihar. A team led by Inspector Nitesh Kumar and supervised by ACP Satendra Mohan, along with Sub Inspector Vikasdeep and other staff members, conducted the raid in Gaya.