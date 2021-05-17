Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar

Sources said the north-west district police moved a file, where they have explained about the case and the role of Sushil Kumar. (File Photo)

Failing to apprehend two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and nine others in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana, the Delhi Police announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest of Sushil Kumar and Rs 50,000 on his associate, Ajay Kumar, who is a physical education teacher.

“We have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest of Sushil and Rs 50,000 on Ajay,” said DCP (north-west) Usha Rangrani.

On Saturday, a Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and nine others in connection the murder and police had earlier issued a look-out-circular (LoC) against him.

“We also sent a letter to the Delhi government, informing that their official, Sushil Kumar, and his associate, Ajay Kumar, who is a physical education teacher, have been named by the victims. Departmental action should be taken against him,” a senior police officer said.

Sushil Kumar has been on the run since May 4 when the FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 302 (murder), abduction (365), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at Model Town police station.

On May 4, Sagar Rana, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. Rana was a former junior national champion and is part of the senior national camp.

Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu had said, “We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all named Sushil Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab him. We have found during investigation that a quarrel had allegedly taken place between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area of the stadium.”