Delhi Police arrest animation artist from Pune for cheating businessmen on IndiaMart

The Delhi Police’s cyber cell on Monday arrested an animation artist from Pune for allegedly cheating multiple businessmen on the IndiaMart portal. Posing as a seller of puja items and idols at low market prices, the accused cheated wholesalers and retailers of Rs 1.5-Rs 1.7 lahks each, the police said.

The police identified the accused as Piyush Sharma and said the matter came to light after a wholesaler in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar approached them saying he had been cheated of Rs 1.7 lakh.

“He told us he put a request on IndiaMart for 1,200 kg of puja items. He was then approached by the accused who said he would take the order and sell him everything at a very low price. The victim was gullible and lured into the scam. He paid the accused but later found that the man was not a seller,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) S S Kalsi said.

A case under sections of cheating was registered and a team started analysing the transactions and chats between the accused and the victim.

“With the help of electronic surveillance, we found that the accused was in Maharashtra and sent a team there. He was absconding and the teams conducted several raids in the state. After five days of continuous raids and a chase across the state, the man was arrested,” a police officer said.

During further interrogation, the police found that Sharma is an animation artist and used his skills to create graphics or texts for his fake businesses. “He has been using a similar modus operandi and cheated multiple businessmen online by posing as a seller and promising to deliver items at low cost,” the officer added.