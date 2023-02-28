scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi Police arrest animation artist from Pune for cheating businessmen on IndiaMart

The accused allegedly posed as a seller of puja items and idols, promising to deliver items at low costs, and cheated wholesalers and retailers of lakhs of rupees, the police said.

animation artist, cheating businessmen, indian expressAnimation artist from Pune arrested for cheating businessmen on IndiaMart. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Delhi Police arrest animation artist from Pune for cheating businessmen on IndiaMart
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi Police’s cyber cell on Monday arrested an animation artist from Pune for allegedly cheating multiple businessmen on the IndiaMart portal. Posing as a seller of puja items and idols at low market prices, the accused cheated wholesalers and retailers of Rs 1.5-Rs 1.7 lahks each, the police said.

The police identified the accused as Piyush Sharma and said the matter came to light after a wholesaler in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar approached them saying he had been cheated of Rs 1.7 lakh.

“He told us he put a request on IndiaMart for 1,200 kg of puja items. He was then approached by the accused who said he would take the order and sell him everything at a very low price. The victim was gullible and lured into the scam. He paid the accused but later found that the man was not a seller,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) S S Kalsi said.

A case under sections of cheating was registered and a team started analysing the transactions and chats between the accused and the victim.

“With the help of electronic surveillance, we found that the accused was in Maharashtra and sent a team there. He was absconding and the teams conducted several raids in the state. After five days of continuous raids and a chase across the state, the man was arrested,” a police officer said.

Also Read
Delhi News Live Updates: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court cha...
delhi liquor policy, manish sisodia, sisodia arrest, BJP on delhi liquor policy, what is delhi liquor policy, Indian Express
Even BJP didn't anticipate how Delhi excise issue would snowball
AAP anger over Sisodia arrest spills on streets
Noida police bust sex racket, rescue seven women

During further interrogation, the police found that Sharma is an animation artist and used his skills to create graphics or texts for his fake businesses. “He has been using a similar modus operandi and cheated multiple businessmen online by posing as a seller and promising to deliver items at low cost,” the officer added.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:36 IST
Next Story

Pune Inc: Company providing vehicle health monitoring service raises $10 million in funding

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close