Delhi Police: Amulya Patnaik transfers 12 SHOs for ‘failing to perform duties’

Around 12 station house officers (SHOs) have been transferred by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik in the last one year, after he analysed their “bi-monthly performance appraisal form” which indicates that they “failed to meet the expectations”.

On August 30 last year, Patnaik had directed all the SHOs in the city to fill performance appraisal forms every two months, with the intent to change the image of the Delhi Police. Sources told The Sunday Express that 12 SHOs have been removed since September 1 last year, as the police chief did not find any progress in their bi-monthly performance appraisal form.

The form comprises 10 sections — from “preventive action against criminals” to “supervision/leadership as SHO”, as well as “effectiveness in crime control measures”. The effectiveness section comprises a table for cases of robbery, murder, snatching, vehicle theft, etc; along with a column for “remarks” by the SHO.

The last section in the form, “community policing initiative”, asks SHOs to list details of “colonies where neighbourhood watch schemes have been introduced, meetings held with RWAs and market associations, and meetings held with senior citizens”. There are 193 police stations in the capital. The idea behind the initiative was also to identify consistent non-performers for suitable corrective action, said sources.

At a recently held crime review meeting, Patnaik had raised the issue of integrity of police staff and directed all the supervisors to work on the issue. “He told all the special commissioners of police (law and order), all the joint commissioners of police and deputy commissioners of police that strict disciplinary action should be taken in cases of connivance with organised crime or illegal activities. Public grievance cell and vigilance branch should also be effectively used to collect information,” said a police officer.

