Owner of Affinity Salon held over ‘cheating businessman of Rs 7.5 core’

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing arrested the owner of Affinity Salon Pvt Ltd for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs 7.5 crore on the pretext of giving him high returns on his investment.

The Police said the accused, Vinay Vishal Sharma (52), was arrested from M block, GK- I, in connection with a case lodged in 2019. A complaint was received from a businessman named Anurag Chadha who alleged that Sharma had approached him to invest money in the company.

MI Haider, DCP (EOW), said: “We came to know that Sharma presented Affinity Salon as an investable venture and assured the complainant of high returns on his investment. The accused also gave possession of a residential property at Sushant Lok Phase-1 to the complainant as added security. As such, Chadha transferred Rs 7.5 crore to the alleged company.”

During the investigation, the police found that at the time of signing of the share-subscription agreement in 2016, the Sushant Lok property which was given as a collateral had already been mortgaged with HDFC bank as a loan was taken for the purchase of the same.

“There is a clear misrepresentation and concealment of facts on the part of the accused — Vishal Sharma…Affinity Beauty Salon Pvt. Ltd,” the DCP added.

A case was registered in 2019 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code that deal with cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

DCP Haider said that Sharma had joined the investigation at the initial stage but later evaded. “We found that Sharma has been in the beauty salon business for a long time. To expand the business, he took loans from several individuals. He would ask people to mortgage their property with banks and used to take that money for his expansion. He would also sell equity shares of his company and misappropriated the money sent by the complainant,” the DCP added.