Congestion to roadside parking, Delhi traffic police targets ‘problem areas’

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has asked the traffic wing to draw up an action plan to tackle congestion, accident-prone stretches and chronic traffic choke points, with each traffic circle being tasked with identifying at least one “problem area”. These could be stretches affected by encroachment, roadside parking or heavy traffic movement, The Indian Express has learnt.

The directions, issued a few days ago, call to combine enforcement with engineering measures as well as public awareness and participation. “The plan is expected to focus on reducing congestion, improving traffic flow and strengthening road discipline,” a senior officer said.

Traffic officials have been asked to identify roads and stretches requiring priority attention. “The traffic unit has also been directed to undertake zero-tolerance drives against common violations such as triple riding, riding without helmets and driving on the wrong carriageway,” the officer said.