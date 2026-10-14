3 journalists who accused Delhi cop of sexual harassment now face FIR

The Delhi Police has transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch for further inquiry.

A woman journalist who had accused a Delhi Police officer of alleged sexual harassment and manhandling during a protest on October 3 has now been booked on charges of caste-based discrimination against the same officer. Two other journalists, who also accused the officer, have also been booked on separate charges.

According to police, the case was lodged against the journalists based on Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat’s complaint.

Police officers said Bhagat was deployed at Buta Singh roundabout on October 3 during a protest demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the New Delhi district.

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Officers said that Bhagat, in his complaint, alleged that a journalist, while pointing out his nameplate, identified his caste, and made caste-based derogatory remarks against him and his appointment as ACP.