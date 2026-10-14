3 journalists who accused Delhi cop of sexual harassment now face FIR

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A woman journalist who had accused a Delhi Police officer of alleged sexual harassment and manhandling during a protest on October 3 has now been booked on charges of caste-based discrimination against the same officer. Two other journalists, who also accused the officer, have also been booked on separate charges.
According to police, the case was lodged against the journalists based on Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat’s complaint.
Police officers said Bhagat was deployed at Buta Singh roundabout on October 3 during a protest demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the New Delhi district.
Officers said that Bhagat, in his complaint, alleged that a journalist, while pointing out his nameplate, identified his caste, and made caste-based derogatory remarks against him and his appointment as ACP.
Bhagat, in his complaint, claimed he belongs to the SC community.
The FIR has been registered under the SC/ST Act, and sections of obstruction to justice and criminal defamation. It names the three journalists as accused.
The Delhi Police has transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch for further inquiry. The allegations are being examined and no conclusion has been reached so far.
One of the complainants had alleged that Bhagat touched her inappropriately while she was covering the police action.
Officers had said statements of the women were recorded on Sunday and that CCTV footage from the protest site will be examined.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav had earlier said the protesters were informed about the implementation of Section 163 of the BNSS in the New Delhi area, under which public gatherings of five or more people, demonstrations and other activities without prior written permission are prohibited. She said police personnel on Saturday acted only after the protesters, who were directed to leave the spot, refused to do so.
“Later in the day (Saturday), three women, who identified themselves as journalists, filed a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officials and staff during the detention. Their complaints were taken; they underwent medical examinations and all the complaints were sent to the Crime Branch. I request all of you… that if you have any video footage related to this, please share it with the Crime Branch,” she had said.
Earlier this month, the Delhi government had withheld a temporary posting given to Bhagat. The government said Bhagat had requested that he not be given the charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police until the allegations are fully investigated.
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