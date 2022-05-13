Over a month ago, Delhi Police declared Amanatullah a ‘bad character’

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested during protests against an MCD demolition drive on Thursday, was declared a ‘bad character (BC)’ – a term typically used for persons with a criminal record – by the Delhi Police in March this year, The Indian Express has learnt.

Khan, the MLA from Okhla, was arrested after clashes broke out between locals and Delhi Police personnel during an anti-encroachment drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in Madanpur Khadar.

Khan’s ‘history sheet’ was prepared by the SHO (Jamia Nagar) Satish Kumar on March 28, and approved by DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey on March 30. It mentions details of 18 cases registered against him, of which he has been discharged in seven and acquitted in two. In one case the FIR was quashed, three of the cases were compounded, trial is pending in five.

Khan’s lawyer, advocate Md Irshad, said: “They have declared him a ‘bad character’ just to defame him and tarnish the image of the Aam Aadmi Party. They have mentioned cases in which he has already been discharged or acquitted, or cases where trial/investigation is pending. We are going to the High Court against the Delhi Police for defaming him.”

The ‘history sheet’ prepared by SHO Kumar alleges: “… BC (bad character) Amanatullah Khan… attended Jamia Millia Islamia, but did not complete his degree. He was educated till class XII, which he passed in 1992-93… He started his business at Jamia Nagar, soon he made a group, consisting of persons from his village and neighbouring villages. He indulged in land grabbing and illegal construction.”

It further alleges: “Khan created terror in general. A total of 18 cases/FIRs have been registered against him in different police stations of Delhi. Most of the cases are related to intimidation, threatening, hurt, riots, causing hindrance duties of public servants and causing enmities between two groups/communities. In view of the above involvements of the proposed BC Amanatullah Khan, it is clear that he has become a habitual and desperate criminal of the area. He has no respect for the law and has been repeatedly indulging in serious criminal activities.”

“As Amanatullah Khan has become a habitual criminal, and has been involved in land grabbing, and hurt offences and the prosecution made against him has failed to deter him from his criminal activities, his activities need to be kept under surveillance. Keeping in view his criminal record and activities, his surveillance is necessary. If approved, we may open his history sheet and his name be entered in register… so that a close surveillance on his activities can be kept,” it alleges.