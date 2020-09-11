Delhi police: 3 from Jamtara among six held for duping

Through a series of bank transactions, the police zeroed in on a man named Nasim, who hails from Jamatara and had recently come to Delhi.

The Delhi Police have arrested six men, three of whom hail from Jamatara, for allegedly cheating people by posing as bank executives and stealing money from their account. Police said the gang operates from Jamtara, a district in Jharkhand that is called the ‘Phishing’ capital of India.

The matter came to light when a man informed the Delhi Police about the gang.

The victim said that he had some issues with his Axis Bank account and called a number which he found through a google search. The customer care executive didn’t take his call. Later, the victim received a call from another number. The caller said he works for Axis Bank and asked the victim to click on a link which was sent to him via text message. After a minute, Rs 63,800 was deducted from his account. The victim filed a complaint at Rohini’s Begumpur police station.

PK Mishra, DCP (Rohini) said that the police first tracked the transaction and found that it was made through a Paytm account. “ We checked the statement of the account and found another account linked to the number. The KYC details of both the accounts were recovered.”

The police team also found that the accused were using multiple SIMs for calling people and for money transactions.

Through a series of bank transactions, the police zeroed in on a man named Nasim, who hails from Jamatara and had recently come to Delhi.

On August 21, Nasim was arrested from New Delhi Railway Station while he was boarding a train to Jamtara. Police recovered 15 new ATM cards, swipe machine and fingerprint scanner from his possession.

Nasim told the police about two of associates Iqbal and Sagir. The police arrested Iqbal.

Meanwhile, another investigating team found that some of the accused men were in West Bengal. The team went to IndusInd Bank in Birbhumi to trace one of the accused named Ranjit Dey. The police told the bank officials to call Dey. When Dey came to the bank, the police nabbed him with his friend Prakash Mandal.

During interrogation, Mandal and Dey said that they work with Ata-ul and Jamiruddin, they give them bank accounts for money transactions. While Ata-ul absconded, Jamiruddin was traced to Lucknow and arrested by the police along with another accused Md Daud.

Police recovered Rs 1,78,500 cash, 6 ATM cards and one chequebook from their possession.

The six accused – Nasim, Iqbal, Jamiruddin, Md Daud, Mandal and Dey have been arrested. Nasim, Iqbal and Jamiruddin operate from Jamtara.

