Over 4 lakh sign up for PM-UDAY scheme in Delhi, but less than 20% fill applications

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received over 4 lakh registrations on its portal for the PM-UDAY scheme seeking ownership rights in unauthorised colonies. However, less than 20% of these have filled applications.

As per data given by the DDA, while the portal saw 4,25,033 registrations, only 78,563 applications have been received so far. The number of conveyance deeds and authorisation slips issued is even less at 8,390, while the number of applications disposed is 25,585.

In December 2019, the Centre had launched the PM Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana to confer ownership rights to properties in 1,731 illegal colonies. The DDA is the nodal agency to execute the ownership rights and had launched a portal for the purpose.

Properties in these illegal colonies are generally purchased or sold through a will, or general power of attorney (GPA).

As per DDA’s earlier estimates, there are around 8 lakh households in Delhi eligible to be granted ownership rights under the scheme. The landowning agency, however, is revising the figure as it feels there are cases where colonies or houses are on forest land, water bodies, and the ‘O’ zone – which is the Yamuna floodplain area. As per the rules of the scheme, houses in such areas cannot be given ownership rights as development isn’t permitted here.

DDA vice-chairperson Anurag Jain said out apart from 2,500 applications of the 78,000 received, the rest are being scrutinised: “None of the applications prior to July 1 are pending for first scrutiny.”

Around 40,000 cases are pending because the form either does not have the correct documents or other procedures were not followed, he said. “We are doing two things: One, deficiencies in applications are being addressed through camps. Secondly, if the houses fall under the ‘O zone’, water bodies, or forest land, then that is being looked at from a policy level,” said Jain.

A senior DDA official said the pace of processing applications has taken a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he said the DDA is holding camps in different areas, advertising through radio jingles and other methods to increase awareness and invite more people to enroll in the scheme.

When asked for the reason behind the significant gap in the number of applicants who have registered for the scheme and the number of applications received, he said, “We have learnt that there was a misconception among some that registration in itself stands for getting the ownership rights. Also, it’s the simplest process which anyone can complete online even if there’s deficiency while following the other procedures.”

The official added that another reason behind low applications could be because these properties have been illegal for a long time and it has constantly been an poll issue: “Over the years, residents have begun to feel that the government won’t take any action due to large number of people living in these colonies.”

The application process: