Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a giant Bhagvad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg, at the ISKCON temple on February 26.

Advertising

As per ISKCON, the Bhagvad Gita is billed as the “world’s largest sacred book”.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness is a worldwide confederation of more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community-serving projects.