Delhi: PM Modi rally invites to illegal colony RWA members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 22 will have Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members from 1,731 unauthorised colonies in attendance, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said Saturday.

Tiwari said that the rally has been planned to thank the PM over the passage of The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, which will give ownership rights to 40—50 lakh people living in 1,731 illegal colonies.

Giving legal status to unauthorised colonies in the capital is one of the major poll planks of the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, which are scheduled early next year.

Tiwari added that the party would form teams, and leaders would be instructed to visit these colonies and collect signatures to be handed over to the PM as a thanksgiving gesture.

The leaders have also been instructed to tell people about the benefits of their colonies getting a legal status.

Party leaders added that the PM would also announce ‘jaha jhuggi wahi makaan’ scheme, wherein the Central government will give flats to over 20 lakh people living in jhuggis in the capital.

