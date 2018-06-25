Delhi: PM Modi inaugurates Mundka-Bahadurgarh Metro corridor

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri in the cockpit of a metro train after the inauguration of the 11.2-km-long fully-elevated Mundka-Bahadurgarh section. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri in the cockpit of a metro train after the inauguration of the 11.2-km-long fully-elevated Mundka-Bahadurgarh section.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated the Delhi Metro’s Mundka-Bahadurgarh section — an 11.2-km-long fully-elevated corridor which is a part of the Delhi Metro’s Green Line.

The stretch has seven stations and is an extension of the existing Green Line from Inderlok to Mundka. The section will facilitate travel for those working at industrial units in Bahadurgarh and Mundka, which is also an upcoming educational hub.

“Every alternate train from Mundka will go up to City Park in Bahadurgarh, and a frequency of around eight minutes will be maintained between Mundka and City Park. The running time between Inderlok/ Kirti Nagar and City Park (Bahadurgarh) will be about 50 minutes,” said a DMRC official.

In Delhi, the stations are Mundka Industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border; while in Haryana, the stations are Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park. “This elevated section will not only connect the capital with Bahadurgarh, but also provide connectivity to many outer Delhi areas in the western fringes of the city, such as Mundka, Ghevra and Tikri Kalan,” said the official.

With the launch of the Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor, Phase III of the Metro network has expanded to nearly 98 km, the official said. Now, the total network of the DMRC outside Delhi is 39.33 km with 27 metro stations. Another 49.17 km of new lines with 36 stations (including Noida-Greater Noida corridor) is being built, the official added.

After the Green Line extension corridor, another stretch of Pink Line is likely to be opened next month, sources said.

Inaugurating the section via video conference, PM Modi said that there was a direct link between connectivity and development and that the government’s priority is to build convenient, comfortable and affordable urban transport systems in cities.

“Our government brought out a policy related to Metros, because we felt that aspects relating to Metro systems need greater coherence and work as per a basic set of standards,” he said. “Wherever Metros are being built in India, the Centre and the respective state governments are working together,” he said, highlighting that the process of making Metro systems is also linked to cooperative federalism.

PM Modi also approved setting up of a committee to lay down standards for Metro rail systems in the country. It will be headed by former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan, said sources. The Metro will also be linked to other public transport systems in Delhi-NCR within a year to ensure “last-mile connectivity”, said an official from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App