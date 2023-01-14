Three men pose as insurance company executives to dupe senior citizens, arrested

The Delhi Police Friday arrested three persons who had allegedly cheated senior citizens of lakhs of rupees posing as insurance company executives and promising them pre-approved loans, officers said.

The police identified the arrested as Aman Verma, Naveen Singh, and Vikas Kumar. On interrogation, the men disclosed that they used to cheat aged persons with fake renewal of insurance policies and starting new ones on the pretext of being executives from Tata AIG Insurance.

The police said that the fraud came to light when a man in his 60s lodged a complaint at the cyber police station of North district on January 11, stating that he was duped of Rs 42 lakh by the accused persons.

“The complainant alleged that he received a call from a person who identified himself as the customer care executive of Tata AIG Insurance and offered him a pre-approved loan of Rs 1.10 crore. The accused person then collected Rs 42 lakh from the man in the guise of processing fees, refundable charges and other documentation fees,” an officer said. The police registered a case of cheating and launched an investigation.

The police analysed the call detail records that were traced to Ghaziabad. Subsequently, a strategy was made with the complainant and an offer was made to allure the accused. “The fraudsters were asked to meet at Vidhan Sabha Metro station for a payment of extra fees of Rs 4 lakh, while a police team was deployed around the station,” the officer said.

As part of laying the trap, the police arranged a decoy to meet one of the accused as a customer. The accused, identified as Aman Verma, also took the customer’s signatures on a few forged documents.

The police then arrested Verma along with two other people, identified as Naveen Singh and Vikas Kumar, who were sitting inside the car.