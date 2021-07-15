Delhi: Plea seeks minorities body chairman’s removal over ‘political activities’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi government on a petition seeking removal of Zakir Khan as the chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC). The plea contends that Khan was acting in violation of the Service Rules by continuing to take part in the activities of AAP.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh also issued notice to Khan and DMC. It listed the case for hearing on August 31.

The petitioner, Abdul Amir Amiro, a resident of Darya Ganj, in the plea said that Khan has been taking part in rallies of the AAP and promulgating the agenda of the political party.

“The same is evident from the Facebook profile of the aforementioned person, who has uploaded the pictures through his official handle on a number of occasions and can be actively seen taking part and holding meeting with the aforesaid political party and its members and is widely seen communicating the agenda of the same amongst the general public,” Amiro’s petition reads.

Submitting that the chairperson of the Commission is deemed to be a public servant within the meaning of Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioner has argued that Service (Conduct) Rules and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules impose certain restrictions on public servants.