Plea in NGT against Kejriwal govt’s odd-even scheme

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party government decided to implement the odd-even scheme in Delhi from November 4-15, a petition was filed in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the move, PTI reported. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the odd-even scheme would be relaunched as part of the seven-point ‘Parali Pradushan’ (pollution caused by crop stubble burning) action plan.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who filed the plea, cited assessments done by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCC) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on the air quality in Delhi after the AAP government first launched the scheme in 2016. Kumar said the assessments noted that the ambient air quality of the city was found to be more deteriorated than the one when the said restriction was not in place.

“At a time when country’s top environmental pollution control boards like CPCC, DPCC has unequivocally stated that odd-even policy, when implemented in the year 2016 failed to curb the air pollution menace, stand of government of Delhi to implement the odd-even policy merely on a study done by people of other countries is not only unpleasant but also downgrades the reputation of institutes like CPCB and DPCC,” the plea said.

The Parali Pradushan action plan also includes mass distribution of anti-pollution masks, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in Delhi.

The Delhi government will also launch a scheme ensuring free rides for women in city buses from October 29.