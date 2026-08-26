Delhi plans to make treated water mandatory for construction

The Delhi government is planning to make use of treated water mandatory for construction and horticulture activities under the Reclaimed Water Policy, 2026, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) policy assumes significance, he added, because the Capital treats around 750 million gallons a day (MGD) of sewage daily. After accounting for environmental flow, even as around 483 MGD is available for reuse, only about 120 MGD is presently being reused.

“Around 350 MGD of treated waste water therefore remains available for greater beneficial reuse. Treated water will progressively replace potable water and groundwater for horticulture, construction, landscaping, washing, industrial cooling and other non-potable uses,” said Singh. DJB is initiating detailed stakeholder discussions, said officials, adding that the policy will then be sent to the government for final approval, he added.