Delhi plans to make treated water mandatory for construction

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The Delhi government is planning to make use of treated water mandatory for construction and horticulture activities under the Reclaimed Water Policy, 2026, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday.
The Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) policy assumes significance, he added, because the Capital treats around 750 million gallons a day (MGD) of sewage daily. After accounting for environmental flow, even as around 483 MGD is available for reuse, only about 120 MGD is presently being reused.
“Around 350 MGD of treated waste water therefore remains available for greater beneficial reuse. Treated water will progressively replace potable water and groundwater for horticulture, construction, landscaping, washing, industrial cooling and other non-potable uses,” said Singh. DJB is initiating detailed stakeholder discussions, said officials, adding that the policy will then be sent to the government for final approval, he added.
The policy was approved by the DJB at its recent board meeting.According to the Minister, with new treatment plants under construction, the Capital’s sewage treatment capacity will rise to 1,015 MGD. “Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) has also told us to take this capacity up to 1,500 MGD. If Delhi’s population increases over the next 30 to 40 years, we have to plan for it today itself. We are doing that planning,” Singh said.
“For all farmhouses in Delhi, we will lay water lines and charge them the applicable taxes and charges. Treated water will be supplied there so that they use it for their lawns instead of using potable groundwater from submersible pumps and tube wells. Eligible farmhouse use will be charged at Rs 10,000 per acre per month, with a one-time infrastructure charge of Rs 1 lakh per acre where infrastructure is not already available. Applications will be considered for holdings of 100 acres or more,” Singh said.
“If a society installs the required piping system, we will supply treated water to it,” he added..The DJB also plans to notify areas around compliant sewage treatment plants (STPs) and sewer networks to facilitate reliable use of treated water.
“Construction sites of 500 square metres or more in notified areas will use treated water for dust suppression, curing, washing and road watering. Bulk consumers will follow a phased pathway for substitution of fresh water, with the objective of reaching 100% reclaimed-water use for eligible non-potable requirements by 2036. The policy will help conserve freshwater, reduce groundwater dependence, and convert treated sewage into a valuable resource,” the Minister said.
Under the policy, treated water will be supplied at Rs 8 per kilolitre from designated STP filling points or existing DJB infrastructure. Where consumers arrange or bear the cost of conveyance infrastructure, the rate will instead be Rs 5 per kilolitre for general non-potable uses.Charges for treating waste water will also increase by 5% annually, with the first revision effective from 1 April 2027.
The plan follows a fit-for-purpose approach, under which treatment and quality requirements depend on the intended use. It also requires safeguards such as colour coding, identification, metering, on-site storage, and physical separation between reclaimed-water and potable-water systems, officials said.
Authorised DJB officers will be empowered to inspect premises, examine records, and collect samples, and violations of mandatory requirements will attract penalties, officials added.
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