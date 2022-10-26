scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Delhi govt’s Planning Dept rejects Jasmine Shah’s request seeking more time to respond to notice

The Planning Department had issued a show cause notice to Shah on October 17 on allegations of "misuse of public office" against him based on a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma.

Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairman of Delhi Diaglogue and Development Commission during an Idea Exchange. (Express Photo/File)

The Delhi government’s Planning Department has rejected DDCD vice chairman Jasmine Shah’s request seeking an additional 10 days to respond to a complaint of “misuse of public office” against him, sources said on Wednesday.

Shah was given time till October 28 to submit his reply, they said.

The Planning Department had issued a show cause notice to Shah on October 17 on allegations of “misuse of public office” against him based on a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma.

Political Pulse |Jasmine Shah: AAP’s non-politically political man

“Initially, Shah was given a week’s time to submit his reply. He had sought 10 more days (to reply to the notice) after he failed to do so within the stipulated time but he has been asked to submit his reply by October 28,” said a source.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

In his complaint dated September 13, Verma had alleged that “while working as Vice Chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), Jasmine Shah has acted as official spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures…” An inquiry in the matter was carried out by the Planning Department, which is the administrative department in-charge of the DDCD.

After “thoroughly analysing various video footage of Shah’s presence in TV programmes, transcript of press conferences addressed by him and news reports in newspapers, news portals, etc.”, the department prima facie found that he was using his government office and other perks to “further an extremely partisan political agenda, specifically contrary to the laid down norms for conduct of a public servant”, the sources said.

More from Delhi

Defending Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier that only the Cabinet could question the DDCD vice chairman as it had appointed him and the lieutenant governor had no power in the matter.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 01:53:10 pm
Next Story

Just 2 days remain to invest in SBI Utsav Deposit: Here’s what you need to know

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement