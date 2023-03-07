Delhi planning department to survey parks, gardens to assess impact of financial assistance

The planning department of Delhi will conduct a study to assess the impact of financial assistance provided by Delhi Parks and Garden Society to resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs and societies for maintaining and developing parks and gardens to increase greenery across the city, said officials.

The Delhi government had formed the society to increase green cover and horticulture across the city. It gives grants for maintaining parks and gardens, setting up decentralised sewage treatment plants and providing secretarial assistance to the Wetland Authority of Delhi, the nodal agency of water bodies.

A government official said, “The main purpose behind the study is to assess the impact of financial assistance. Besides, through this study, we will also focus on the problems and requirements of these RWAs/NGOs to maintain the parks and gardens. Apart from this, following the findings, ways and means will also be suggested on how the public can contribute to making Delhi greener than earlier.”

The official added that such studies help to gain essential insights into the effectiveness of financial assistance. The department will interview RWAs, NGOs and the general public who visit these parks.

The planning department will also identify non-funded parks in each district and conduct surveys there, said officials.

There are 368 RWAs/NGOs/societies and about 1,560 parks and gardens maintained by them. The total cover area of the parks was 518 acres in 2021-22, said officials, adding that about 2.90 lakh free plants were distributed.