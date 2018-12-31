Delhi metro pink line: Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor inaugurated, services to start from 4 pm

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of Delhi metro’s pink line was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday. The passenger services on the 9.7-km-long corridor will begin from 4pm today.

Advertising

The newly inaugurated stretch is part of the 59-km-long pink line which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. With this, only a 1.4-km stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations remain to be linked.

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor has five stations — Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. A total of 29 trains will be operational on the pink line. Trains will operate between Majlis Park and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 at a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and 12 seconds. During the non-peak hours, the frequency will be five minutes and 45 seconds.

I feel utmost pleasure & pride to flag off Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section of Pink line of Delhi metro, with Hon'ble Union Minister @HardeepSPuri Delhi metro had 6 inaugurations in 2018. I congratulate the engineers of Delhi Metro for their marvellous work. pic.twitter.com/i5nC0aBjFL — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 31, 2018

Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the rest are underground, the official said. This section has one interchange station Mayur Vihar Ph-1. “The new Mayur Vihar Ph-1 station is an engineering marvel as it has been constructed on a narrow road with only 13 metres of width. The viaduct adjacent to the station passes at a height of 23 metre and goes above the Dwarka–Noida Blue Line viaduct as well as a road flyover. The new station has a length of 140 metre and has 11 escalators and six lifts,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase-3 will become one of the metro network’s major transit hubs as the station would provide direct connectivity with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station as well as the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminus.

“The station will have dedicated entry/exit points connecting to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and the ISBT at Sarai Kale Khan. One of the entry/exit points will be within a vicinity of 50 metre from the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT. Another entry/exit will be near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station approximately at a distance of 150 metre,” DMRC said.

(With inputs from PTI)