Delhi to end pink paper bus tickets, new DTC smart card rule for women from August 1

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From August 1, women travelling on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will have to mandatorily carry and tap a “Pink Saheli Smart Card” to continue availing the free bus travel scheme. The decision by the Rekha Gupta government comes as it has decided to phase out the existing paper-based pink tickets.
According to a circular issued by the DTC, paper pink tickets will continue to be issued to eligible women passengers till July 31.
However, from August 1, free travel will be available only to women who possess a valid Pink Saheli Smart Card (NCMC) and tap it while boarding DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS)-operated cluster buses.
Passengers without the smart card will no longer be issued pink tickets after July 31 and will, instead, have to purchase regular tickets and pay the applicable fare, the circular read.
|Card Type
|NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) Based Digital Smart Card
|Technology Partner
|Airtel Payments Bank + Muthoot Pay
|What's on the Card
|Applicant's Name, Photo, QR Code & Basic Details
|Where It's Valid
|DTC Buses + Cluster Buses (Free) / Delhi Metro (After Recharge)
|How to Use
|Simply tap the card on the conductor's ETM Machine — Done!
|Launch Date
|2 March 2026
|Distribution Started
|3 March 2026 onwards
The Saheli Pink Card website mentions: “The pink card delhi application process (offline) has started from 3 March 2026. As of now, there is no DTC Pink Card apply online option available — you can only get your card made at DC Offices, SDM Offices, or authorized DTC Centers across Delhi.”
While the issuing of Pink Paper tickets will stop after July 31, the ones already issued will remain valid until riders get their new DTC Saheli Smart Card. The validity will remain for 3 months.
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