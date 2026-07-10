Delhi to end pink paper bus tickets, new DTC smart card rule for women from August 1

From August 1, women travelling on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will have to mandatorily carry and tap a “Pink Saheli Smart Card” to continue availing the free bus travel scheme. The decision by the Rekha Gupta government comes as it has decided to phase out the existing paper-based pink tickets.

According to a circular issued by the DTC, paper pink tickets will continue to be issued to eligible women passengers till July 31.

However, from August 1, free travel will be available only to women who possess a valid Pink Saheli Smart Card (NCMC) and tap it while boarding DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS)-operated cluster buses.