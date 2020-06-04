Delhi: Pilot stopped at gunpoint near IIT flyover, Rs 10k looted

The pilot, Yuvraj Singh Tewatia, is with SpiceJet. He was heading to the airport when the incident took place. The pilot, Yuvraj Singh Tewatia, is with SpiceJet. He was heading to the airport when the incident took place.

A 30-year-old pilot with SpiceJet airlines was allegedly robbed of his wallet at gun- and knife- point by a group of bikers, at the IIT-Delhi flyover in Southwest Delhi around 1 am Wednesday.

The pilot, Yuvraj Singh Tewatia, was on his way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in an office cab when the incident took place.

Police said a case of robbery has been filed at Kishangarh police station and the accused are yet to be identified.

The windows of the office cab, a Maruti Swift, were broken by the accused persons using rods and Tewatia also suffered a “minor injury”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said, “The pilot has alleged that the accused pointed a pistol at him, and put a knife on his thigh to scare him. That’s how he got a scratch on his thigh.”

Tewatia submitted a written complaint to the police in the matter about being robbed of Rs 10,000 and sustaining minor injuries to his leg.

In the complaint, the pilot said he was on his way to the airport from Faridabad to catch a Delhi-Mumbai flight, set to take off at 3 am, when a group of bikers blocked the road. The men were masked, the pilot has claimed in his complaint, and they allegedly broke all windows.

A police officer said, “One of them pointed a pistol at the pilot and asked for money. The pilot then gave the money to the man from his wallet. They were threatening him and asked for more money but the pilot said that he had emptied out his wallet. Only the pilot and the driver were inside the vehicle. The driver was unhurt.”

Arya said that an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was patrolling the area and was alerted by passersby about an incident on the other side of the IIT flyover, and they spotted the bikers.

“The ERV chased the bikers till Mehrauli, which is quite a distance. We are evaluating all the footage from CCTV cameras from the flyover to the place in Mehrauli, and are in the process of identifying the accused,” said the DCP.

He said the registration numbers of the bikes were also noted down by officials in the ERV, through which the accused will be traced. The pilot missed the flight, and was taken back to his house in Faridabad by police, said Arya.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd