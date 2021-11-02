Delhi: Pilot project to rehabilitate beggars

The Delhi government Monday launched a pilot project to create livelihood opportunities for beggars through training and skill-building in central Delhi, with the aim of making the capital begging-free.

There are around 20,719 persons engaged in the act of begging (PEAB) in Delhi, according to a survey conducted by the Social Welfare Department and the Institute for Human Development in February.

Launching the project on ‘Livelihood Support’ at two centres in the central district, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the aim of the government is to make Delhi begging-free by rehabilitating PEABs. “The Delhi government will provide skill training to persons engaged in begging so they can find economic opportunities in mainstream society. People are forced into begging because of social and economic circumstances.They are the most vulnerable section of society. Keeping this in mind, we conducted a survey to identify such persons and formulate a plan through which they can be rehabilitated,” he said. The project will be conducted at Ashray Griha, Katra Maula Bux, Roshanara Road for men and Ashray Griha , Khairia Mohalla, Roshanara Road for women.