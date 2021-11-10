Delhi: Photographer robbed off camera, lenses inside autorickshaw

Three persons in an autorickshaw allegedly stole a camera and a lens worth around Rs 7 lakh from the bag of a woman photographer in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Monday.

The 65-year-old photojournalist later found that the accused had replaced the robbed items with stones.

According to the woman’s complaint, she was in East Delhi and on her way to Noida when she found the auto. “I was at Mother Dairy road waiting for a bus at 6.30 pm when an auto-rickshaw came. There was a driver and two passengers in the backseat. I told him I wanted to go to Noida Sector 15,” reads the FIR.

The woman boarded the auto with the men after they offered to drop her home. “I sat inside and one of them told me to keep my bag in the back to make space for others. He insisted and I placed the bag in the back. Around 7 pm, they dropped me at Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and asked me to take another auto for Noida. I took my bag and stepped out. Later, I checked my bag and found that my camera and lenses were missing. There were stones in it,” reads the FIR.

The woman alleged she had 2-3 lenses and a Canon camera which is worth Rs 7 lakhs.

The accused fled from the spot before the woman could call the police.

An FIR under sections of theft has been registered at Shakarpur police station. No arrests have been made yet.