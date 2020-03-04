Delhi: Photo from coffee shop led cops to city’s top gangster

Jitender Gogi. Jitender Gogi.

A few months ago, Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, a close associate of the capital’s most-wanted criminal Jitender Maan alias Gogi, had posted a photo taken inside coffee chain Starbucks on his Facebook profile — of three cups with the names ‘Rohit, Gogi and Fajjie’ written on them.

Following this, the Delhi Police Special Cell, which has been on Gogi’s trail since 2016, visited several outlets and found that the photo was taken in a shop in Gurgaon. On Tuesday, Gogi was arrested along with three accomplices, Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav, and Rohit alias Moi, from Gurgaon, said DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra.

The DCP said they got a tip-off on Gogi’s whereabouts Tuesday and went to Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula toll plaza. “We got information that Gogi and his gang members were living in a flat at Mapsko Casabella, Sector 82. Accompanied by a SWAT team, special cell personnel surrounded Block B-4. Finding no escape route, the men surrendered,” he said.

Police said six imported pistols, over 70 live cartridges and a Hyundai i20, stolen from Paschim Vihar police station area, were recovered. Before their arrest, the accused had made a video in which they claimed they plan to surrender and police intended to kill them in an encounter.

Last month, police said, Gogi and his men had shot dead Pawan Anchil Thakur (32) in Rohini. They suspected Thakur was supporting Gogi’s rivals.

Sources told The Indian Express that Gogi was extorting money from leading businessmen in North, Northwest and Outer Delhi. “He had recently extorted money from an MLA under the pretext of protection money and threatened him with dire consequences if he informed police,” said police sources.

According to police, Gogi and his rival Sunil alias Tillu have been running extortion rackets in Alipur and Sonepat for years. The constant strife between the two gangs has often ended in bloodshed. “The Gogi-Tillu rivalry dates back to their college days. The dispute took a violent turn in 2012, when Gogi and his associates allegedly shot at Vikas, a close confidant of Tillu. In 2015, Tillu was arrested by Sonepat police and is lodged in Sonepat Jail. While Gogi was looking for a chance to hit back at Tillu, he was also nabbed by the Haryana CIA from Sonepat and handed over to Delhi Police. Bent on killing Tillu, Gogi escaped in 2016 when police were taking him to a court hearing in Haryana,” said an officer.

In 2017, in Panipat, Gogi and his associates had allegedly killed Haryanvi singer Harshita Dahiya. Police said Gogi had met Harshita’s brother-in-law Dinesh Karala in Tihar Jail, who asked Gogi to kill her. “He didn’t take money; he killed her to get Karala into his gang,” alleged police.

Gogi was last spotted during the Narela shootout on September 8 last year when he allegedly killed history-sheeter Virender Mann. Eyewitnesses had identified Gogi when he intercepted Mann’s car and allegedly pumped 20 bullets into him.

“After Thakur’s murder in Rohini, Gogi and his men had posted a video claiming responsibility. Police also found that Kapil, who recently joined the gang, was in touch with an arms dealer. Police approached the dealer and got Kapil’s number, through which they narrowed down his location,” said police sources.

Gogi was carrying a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh for his arrest.

