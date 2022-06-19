Delhi: Phone snatcher caught by victim and passersby

Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone in Delhi’s Outer District on Thursday, with one of them being subdued by the victim of the theft, according to the police. The accused were identified as Ashok (27), a qualified civil engineer, and Deepak (27), residents of Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

Officials said that a call was received on Thursday in the Mundka police station regarding a snatching in the Outer District’s Tikri village. When the police reached the spot, they discovered the thief in the hands of a mob and rescued him.

The police said that Ashok stole the phone from the complainant, Ram Prasad (37) of Tikri village, while he was on a call at 1.45 pm on Thursday. Ram Prasad shouted for help and overpowered Ashok with the aid of the passersby, said the police. However, Ashok had already handed over the phone to his accomplice Deepak, who escaped from the spot, added the police.

The police said that a case was registered under sections 356 (assault), 379 (theft) and 411 (receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that after interrogating Ashok, they traced and arrested Deepak, and recovered the stolen mobile phone from him.

Deputy commissioner of police Sameer Sharma (Outer) said: “The main accused Ashok is a civil engineering diploma holder who abandoned his studies and became addicted to drugs and alcohol along with his neighbour Deepak. They began resorting to theft to fund their addiction.”

DCP Sharma also noted that both the accused had an extensive criminal history and had been imprisoned several times.

Officials also noted that their involvement in another case, dealing with IPC sections 393 (robbery attempt), 398 (robbery attempt with weapon) and 334 (voluntary hurt), was also found.