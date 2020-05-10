Delhi: Phone manufacturers start off with 30% staff, and lots of distance

The companies have received permission to resume work with 30% of the staff. (Representational/Bloomberg) The companies have received permission to resume work with 30% of the staff. (Representational/Bloomberg)

Mobile phone companies, such as Samsung, Lava, Oppo and Vivo, operating out of UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar district, have resumed operations at a few units, following a go-ahead by the district administration.

The companies have received permission to resume work with 30% of the staff.

“We have received requisite permissions to restart production at our Noida factory. On Thursday, the factory started limited operations, which will be scaled up over a period of time,” said Partha Ghosh, head of corporate communications, Samsung Southwest Asia. The company received permission to start operations with 30% of their employees, which is around 3,000.

Thirty-eight buses waited outside the head office to drop people to their homes across the district on Saturday evening. Buses that normally carry 40 people allowed only 10-20, to ensure social distancing. Only residents of the district were allowed to come to work. This included floor staff, engineers, support staff and management.

At Vivo too, around 30% of the employees were allowed to report to work. “We shall begin production with around 3,000 employees at our factory in Greater Noida from May 8,” said a spokesperson.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has put in place a strict system of passes for crossing the border from Delhi as Covid cases go up. The district, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, falls under the Red Zone like Delhi. Several activities are allowed in the zone, including resuming functioning of offices with not more than 33% of employees. The administration has additional restrictions in place, including partial sealing of borders with Delhi.

While 33% of the staff is allowed to work, some companies are starting out smaller.

“Lava has called in less than 20% of the staff. We have resumed work with 600 out of out 3,500-strong workforce,” said a spokesperson. All production functions have resumed and employees will be working in two shifts.

