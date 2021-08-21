Delhi: Phase 3 Metro to start operations early on Raksha Bandhan

In order to facilitate passengers who are traveling on Raksha Bandhan, Delhi Metro will start operations earlier than usual on Phase 3 corridor, said a spokesperson of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Phase 3 includes the pink line, which runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, and the magenta line which runs from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West.

Operations usually start at 8 am on Sundays but will start at 6 am on Sunday, August 22. All sections of Phase 3 will start earlier, except for Line 5 (from Mundka to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh), which will start at 7 am and Line 7 (from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) which will begin operations at 6:30 am.

In order to reduce crowding, trains will operate as per their weekday frequency instead of the Sunday frequency, said the spokesperson. The frequency is different for all corridors but there are more number of trains on weekdays because working passengers travel on weekdays.