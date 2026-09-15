99% Delhi PGs do not have fire NOC, no layout approval for nearly 30%: MCD survey

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A week after the collapse of a five-storey boys hostel in Satya Niketan claimed seven lives, a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) survey of 2,453 paying guest (PG) accommodations across the Capital has revealed stark compliance gaps.
Only 31 or 1.2% of such buildings have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), according to the details collected so far. The building plans for only 726 PG buildings — which is less than 30% of those surveyed — have been sanctioned. Just eight buildings have a structural stability certificate.
The survey, which covers properties across all 12 MCD zones, was carried out following the Delhi High Court’s rap on September 7, a day after the Satya Niketan building gave way.
The civic body initiated a crackdown against illegal constructions across the city, and flagged off the survey.
Documents for structural stability, occupancy certificate (OCC); and compliance with the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD): these and other regulatory checks were part of the MCD survey.
Zone-wise analysis
The Civil Lines Zone — where Delhi University’s North Campus is located — recorded the most number of properties across 12 MCD zones with 608 PG accommodations, as per the survey.
Of the total buildings, only 364 have sanctioned building plans, only 28 have fire NOCs, 27 have regularisation approvals and none have structural stability certificates.
At 410, Keshav Puram Zone has the second highest number of PG properties across the 12 MCD zone. Only 54 have sanctioned building plans, two have fire NOCs, two have structural stability certificates and none have occupancy certificates.
The South Zone houses many of the prominent universities, including DU’s South Campus, IIT Delhi and JNU.
Of 390 PG properties recorded in the area, none have DFS clearance, structural stability, building-plan sanction or occupancy certificate. None of the properties were recorded as having PG activity permissible under the Master Plan.
Lapses under lens
The deadline of the survey set by the HC ended on Sunday. But the MCD, which had set its eye on September 10 as the last date of survey, will continue its survey, for at least one more day, before wrapping up, according to officials.
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