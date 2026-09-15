99% Delhi PGs do not have fire NOC, no layout approval for nearly 30%: MCD survey

A week after the collapse of a five-storey boys hostel in Satya Niketan claimed seven lives, a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) survey of 2,453 paying guest (PG) accommodations across the Capital has revealed stark compliance gaps.

Only 31 or 1.2% of such buildings have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), according to the details collected so far. The building plans for only 726 PG buildings — which is less than 30% of those surveyed — have been sanctioned. Just eight buildings have a structural stability certificate.

The survey, which covers properties across all 12 MCD zones, was carried out following the Delhi High Court’s rap on September 7, a day after the Satya Niketan building gave way.