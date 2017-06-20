Delhi: Petrol tanker overturns at Moolchand, two injured

20,000 litres of petrol gets spilled on road as tanker overturned at Moolchand Underpass. (ANI) 20,000 litres of petrol gets spilled on road as tanker overturned at Moolchand Underpass. (ANI)

A petrol tanker overturned in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at Moolchand Underpass in Delhi. Both the driver and the helper of 440 litres tanker, were injured in the accident and admitted to hospital, police told news agency PTI. According to police officials quoted by PTI, approximately 25-30 litres of petrol spilled onto the road, which forced the authorities to cordon off the area.

The accident also slowed down the movement of traffic in the area, causing vehicle congestion, on a day when the city was already reeling with traffic jams caused by waterlogging due to rains.

