Delhi: Petrol pump owner robbed at gunpoint

A petrol pump owner was accosted by masked gunmen and robbed of Rs 28 lakh in cash, police said. The incident took place at outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Monday.

Police said no arrest has been made so far and footage has been taken from two CCTV cameras. Police suspect it to be an insider job and have questioned the owner’s employees.

Police were informed of the incident by a PCR caller, who said petrol pump owner Anil Sharma was chasing some men on a motorcycle who snatched his bag outside a private bank.

“Sharma and his helper were en route to deposit cash collected at his petrol pump. Just as Sharma reached the bank, around two-three men accosted him and tried to snatch his bag. When Sharma tried to fight them off, one of them tried to shoot him, but the gun malfunctioned,” said a police officer.

The men snatched the bag and then fled on foot, police said.