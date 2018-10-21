Delhi: Petrol pumps to remain shut tomorrow in protest against govt’s refusal to cut VAT

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 81.74 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 75.19 per litre. (File) In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 81.74 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 75.19 per litre. (File)

Delhiites may be in for a fuel crisis on Monday as all the 400 petrol pumps along with CNG dispensing units in the national capital will remain shut on Monday in protest against the AAP government’s refusal to reduce VAT on fuel, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) said. The petrol pumps in Delhi will remain closed from 6 am on Monday till 5 am on Tuesday.

DPDA president Nischal Singhania said that since Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel, customers were deserting fuel pumps in Delhi leading to a huge drop in sales.

“The Centre had slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. This was followed by a reduction of VAT by various states, including neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. But, the Delhi government refused to reduce VAT, resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” PTI quoted Singhania as saying.

Due to the difference in prices, there has been a sharp drop of 50-60 per cent in the sale of diesel in Delhi and 25 per cent in petrol in this quarter, the DPDA president said. He said that on Monday all the 400 pumps in Delhi will neither purchase nor sell petrol, diesel and CNG.

Urging the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, Singhania said it was also leading to loss of revenue. “DPDA urges the Delhi government to immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and encourage commuters to buy euro VI fuel and save the livelihood of employees and owners of petrol pumps of Delhi and also save state’s revenue loss,” the statement said.

The development comes even as petrol and diesel prices were cut for the fourth straight day on Sunday on softening international oil prices, providing some relief to consumers battered by two months of relentless rate hikes. Petrol price was cut by 25 paise a litre and diesel by 17 paise, according to the price notification of state-owned oil firms. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 81.74 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 75.19 per litre.

