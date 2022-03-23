Delhi people want BJP-free MCDs: Sisodia hits out at unification bill

Following close on the heels of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statements, his deputy Manish Sisodia Wednesday challenged the BJP to conduct the civic polls immediately.

“The BJP has been ruling the MCDs for the past 17 years, and it has only seen corruption all these years. The party has been ruling from when the MCD was a single organisation, and also when it was trifurcated, but the city has seen no development except deep-rooted corruption,”. said Sisodia.

Calling it ‘corrupt’ and ‘afraid’, Sisodia said, “Don’t run away from municipal polls. If you have courage, conduct the polls immediately. Delhi people don’t care whether you hold the polls under one MCD or five. They want BJP-free MCDs that work for the development of the city, primary education, and health.”

Sisodia said, “Despite being in power for 17 years, the BJP could not manage small schools, upgrade hospitals, clear garbage, and pay salaries to sanitation workers. Sanitation workers, employees of MCD, and people in Delhi are tired of the party, and want to see a change in the way the corporation is run,” he said.

Sisodia further said Delhi people will wipe out the BJP in the civic polls this time: “Don’t play dirty politics of unification and trifurcation to delay the polls,” said Sisodia.

Earlier, in the day Arvind Kejriwal had attacked the BJP, and dared it to hold polls on time. He said the AAP would quit politics if they lost.

Meanwhile, responding to the AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The statements of Kejriwal and his party leaders over MCD polls reflect their frustration and lust for power. The statements do not show any concerns for civic employees.”

Through the unification of the three corporations, the central government is trying to improve the financial health, and working sector. Soon all modalities will be completed and the election dates will be announced, said Kapoor.

The MCD elections that were supposed to be held in the first week of April have been deferred by State Election Commission (SEC) due to the Centre’s proposal for its unification. The central government Tuesday approved a bill to merge North, South and East Municipal Corporations in Delhi.

In a statement, BJP state president Adesh Gupta said, “There is an atmosphere of joy and happiness on the decision to unify all three corporations. The corporation is again going to become stronger after ten years for which everybody is thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Kejriwal led government has ruined the condition of corporations in past ten years. Whether it is safai workers, teachers or other departments employees it was becoming difficult to pay their salaries. It’s all because of the fact that Kejriwal government has deliberately crippled the corporations financially so that all development activities come to a halt and he gets political benefit out of it.”