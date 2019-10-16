Delhi: People can now get larger layout plans approved online

Residents building houses on plots up to 500 square metres can now get their layout plans approved on a self-certification basis online, with the BJP-ruled civic bodies extending the exemption category. Earlier, self-certification was allowed only for residential plots up to 105 square metres.

Advertising

For this purpose, an online module was launched by L-G Anil Baijal Tuesday. He observed that the module would bring transparency in the system by minimising human interface. This will be a step towards ease of doing business and of living in the city, he said.

Explained Move to weed out corruption from the system Senior MCD leaders said frequent complaints of corruption and residents being harassed by officials prompted the move. With polls months away, this is part of an attempt to establish a “cleaner” image of the civic bodies, which are ruled by the MCD. This could also explain why press conferences to announce the move were held in the BJP office at Pant Marg as well as the L-G House.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, during a press conference at the BJP Delhi office, said, “People building houses up to 500 square metres will now just have to get a layout plan prepared by an architect and submit it online. It will then be acknowledged and certified by the municipal corporation.”

South Corporation standing committee chairperson Jai Prakash said the decision will save people from red tapism and corruption.

Advertising

“Earlier, people needed no-objection certificates from dozen of agencies. We often got complaints of engineer-level officials making undue restrictions. This will save them from these things,” he said.

South MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti explained: “The architect will file the case online for obtaining sanction of building plan certificate. This will be scrutinised automatically by the Online Building Plan System module. In case of any shortcoming, an error report will generated so modifications can be made.”