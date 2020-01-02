Follow Us:
Peeragarhi fire case transferred to Crime Branch: Police

A battery factory collapsed in northwest Delhi following an explosion due to a fire that broke out early in the morning, officials said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 2, 2020 4:34:41 pm
Peeragarhi fire, Delhi fire, Delhi Peeragarhi fire, Peeragarhi fire Delhi, Delhi news, city news, Indian Express “The Peeragarhi fire case has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” an official said. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The Peeragarhi fire case in Delhi in which a firefighter was killed and 14 others were injured on Thursday has been transferred to the Crime Branch, police said.

“The Peeragarhi fire case has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” an official said.

