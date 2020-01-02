Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi

Thirty-five fire tenders are at the spot and rescue operations are underway. (ANI) Thirty-five fire tenders are at the spot and rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

Several people, including fire department personnel, are feared trapped after a burning factory building collapsed in Delhi’s Peera Garhi on Thursday morning. Thirty-five fire tenders are at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

The fire department received a call around 4.23 am about a fire inside a factory at Udoh Nagar area following which seven fire tenders rushed to the spot. Later, an explosion inside the factory caused the building to collapse.

Several people, including fire personnel, are feared trapped inside, Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Very sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped.”

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

