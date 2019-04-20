Delhi PCR unit head accused of sexual harassment

An inquiry has been ordered after women police personnel, posted with the police control room in one of capital’s 15 districts, alleged that their newly appointed in-charge was “harassing” them at the workplace by making objectionable comments about them.

The complaint was sent to DCP Devender Arya, who forwarded it to the sexual harassment committee led by Additional DCP Benita Mary Jaiker.

In the complaint that was sent anonymously, the women personnel alleged: “He would sit at his table before us, and stare into our office. He and one of his subordinates would talk in an objectionable manner in front of us.”

The women also alleged that the officer would pass comments about their clothes as he passed by their seats. “They would laugh at us after passing comments. We are working after being very insecure and mentally harassed,” they alleged, requesting a fair inquiry into the matter before taking any action.

They also requested that their names not be disclosed, fearing future harassment from the officer. DCP Arya said, “We have ordered an inquiry and referred the case to the internal sexual harassment committee. We are waiting for the final report and will take appropriate action once we receive it.”

The committee head, Additional DCP Jaiker, was ACP (Vasant Vihar) when a 23-year-old paramedical student was gangraped and brutally assaulted by six men in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012.

“The accused inspector has been summoned for questioning by Jaiker. He has also been asked to submit a written response to the allegations levelled by the policewomen,” a senior police officer said.

In 2016, 24 women police personnel had accused an inspector, posted in the provisioning and logistics unit, of sexual harassment at the workplace.