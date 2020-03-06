Delhi: Paytm office shut, samples of 4 more sent for testing

On Thursday, Medanta-The Medicity confirmed that 14 of the 16 Italian nationals who had tested positive for coronavirus have been shifted to the hospital. On Thursday, Medanta-The Medicity confirmed that 14 of the 16 Italian nationals who had tested positive for coronavirus have been shifted to the hospital.

A day after a 26-year-old man working at the Paytm office in Gurgaon tested positive for coronavirus, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district said the samples of four others who worked closely with him have also been sent for testing. The office in Gurgaon’s Sector 54 is closed, and 91 other employees found asymptomatic have been home quarantined.

CMO Dr Jaswant Singh Punia said the man who tested positive is a resident of Delhi and had gone to Italy for his honeymoon trip. He got himself tested at RML Hospital on March 2 as a precaution upon his return.

“He did not show any symptoms but has been isolated at AIIMS,” said the CMO.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Medanta-The Medicity confirmed that 14 of the 16 Italian nationals who had tested positive for coronavirus have been shifted to the hospital.

“Medanta has received, at special request of the government, 14 asymptomatic persons suspected to have COVID-19. They are housed on a completely separate, isolated quarantine floor, with no contact with the rest of the hospital. There is a dedicated medical team wearing protective gear looking after them,” said a spokesperson.

